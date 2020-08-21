Lynn’s Grade: C
Genre: Drama
Rating: NR but mature content
The Plot: In the Houston Riot of 1917, also known as the Camp Logan Mutiny, the 156 soldiers of the Third Battalion of the all-black 24th U.S. Infantry Regiment responded to brutal abuse and harassment by Houston police officers by killing nine civilians and four police officers. Two soldiers were killed by friendly fire; one officer killed himself. In the largest murder trial in history, 19 soldiers were executed and 41 were sentenced to life imprisonment during three court martials.
Lynn’s Take:
A sad and grim chapter in our nation’s history is told in “The 24th,” which is inspired by the true events of the Camp Logan Mutiny. It is a story that needs to be heard, for it is not one that is widely known.
The time is World War I, in the Jim Crow South, after the East St. Louis race riots have occurred.
Timely and hard-hitting, the film is relevant and ripe for discussion considering the current discourse on racial justice in our country and a look back at events in our history that may have not been taught in school.
Expecting to be soldiers on the front lines in France, the 24th infantry regiment finds itself assigned to Camp Logan near Houston to aid in construction. The tensions are high, internal within the unit, but also externally with the townsfolk and the Houston Police Department. The bigoted white men don’t view the soldiers as equals, and they are bullied and disrespected. Push finally comes to shove.
On the evening of Aug. 23, after they thought one of their own was killed by the police and their revered unofficial leader badly beaten, the soldiers went on a killing spree. Two hours later, nine civilians and four police officers were dead. A sergeant (Mykelti Williamson) kills himself.
Writer-director Kevin Willmott, who won an Oscar for co-writing the screenplay of “BlacKkKlansman” with Spike Lee, details the brewing tensions and the indignities the men had endured. It's shameful.
Co-writer Trai Byers stars as William Boston, who is educated and encouraged to apply for officer school by his commanding officer, Col. Norton, played by Thomas Haden Church. He faces numerous instances of discrimination. Frustrated by the lack of progress but wanting to be a role model, Boston stays in town. He fancies a local girl (Aja Naomi King), who is worried about what kind of a life they can build there.
While this story demands our attention, the film is made in such a heavy-handed manner that its depiction of unrelenting cruelty is hard to watch. But its importance is obvious.
Nevertheless, character development is lacking and the acting overall is one-note.
Available video on demand through digital and cable platforms on Aug. 21