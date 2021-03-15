In a recent WKT article, Democrat Jo Doll criticized those in the Missouri House of Representatives who are not observing the mask mandate.
She thought the governor should divulge whether he got the experimental vaccine. One’s personal medical information is protected by privacy laws. Violations can lead to the potential for mandating the experimental vaccine regardless of the risks that an individual has the right to avoid.
Rep. Doll opposes school vouchers, scholarships and the expansion of charter schools. This opportunity should be available to anyone in Missouri, not just the inner cities where schools have historically under-performed. If a public school is doing a good job, there will be fewer requests for school vouchers. Vouchers cost approximately half the amount that public schools get for educating a child, so it also helps taxpayers.
During the pandemic, private schools have been able to educate their students in person while public schools are hampered by an oppressive teachers’ union, which seems more interested in keeping teachers paid for not working than in educating students.
If the public schools are not willing to open, or their teachers are not willing to teach in person, the teachers should not be paid and the vouchers should be issued to pay for private education.
Rep. Doll also seems anxious to take away our First and Second Amendment rights, as are the Democrats in Washington, D.C. I am vehemently opposed to this, as are 75 million Americans who did not vote for President Joe Biden. Freedom of religion, freedom of speech and freedom to assemble, in addition to the right to bear arms are core principles of our Bill of Rights.
The 2022 election cannot come soon enough.
Sandy Ghormley
Kirkwood