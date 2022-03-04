Kirkwood resident Jenny Pratt will produce and direct “That’s What She Said St. Louis,” where 10 St. Louis-area women will share personal stories of success, heartbreak and overcoming barriers.
The one-night live event will be held at The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Ave., on Friday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m.
“I am incredibly proud to bring ‘She Said’ to St. Louis and to introduce you to 10 of your newest best friends,” said Pratt. “These women are your neighbors, your colleagues, your friends and they are ready to share laugh-out-loud, tear-jerking and thought-provoking personal stories to help us all feel more connected. After being home for the better part of two years, a night out with friends is something we all can look forward to.”
A portion of the show’s proceeds will benefit St. Louis’ own Rung for Women, a non-profit to empower women to grow and achieve economic success, holistic well-being and a joyful life.
To purchase tickets, visit shesaidproject.com/2022-stlouis-mo.
About The She Said Project
“That’s What She Said” is a platform for everyday women to share their extraordinary stories. Founded by three friends in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, “That’s What She Said” performances use woman-centric storytelling to collectively raise women’s voices. Besides live shows, the project empowers girls and women through workshops, shoe drives and other community-focused events and programs.