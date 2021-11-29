Kirkwood is where my grandparents and parents met, fell in love and married. (My grandfather, Gasoline Andy Reeves, had the first filling station in Kirkwood.) My wife, Nancy, and I were both city of Kirkwood employees when we met. I was shoveling rock with the Kirkwood Street Department and Nancy was working at the Kirkwood Public Library. We were introduced by a mutual friend, my mother, who also worked at the Kirkwood Public Library.
Working for the Kirkwood Street Department put me through the Washington University School of Engineering. I then worked on fighter aircraft at the McDonnell Douglas Corporation and taught engineering at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
Working for the city of Kirkwood put Nancy through Webster University, and she became a school teacher and also a much-loved wife, mother and grandmother.
Kirkwood was responsible for touching the lives of my family. Kirkwood was responsible for my grandparents, parents and myself getting married and having children and grandchildren. Kirkwood was responsible for so very much of my family’s good life.
Growing up in Kirkwood I was taught by my father and mother, the Kirkwood public school system and Grace Episcopal Church to respect people no matter the color of their skin and to treat people with empathy, decency and compassion. At Thanksgiving time, I am thankful for Dear Kirkwood!
Dick Reeves
Kirkwood