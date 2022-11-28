In seeking religious and economic freedom from England, the Pilgrims brought the rule of law and self government to Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1620. The rule of law in a republic started in 450 B.C. with the 12 tables of Roman law and reappeared when England’s King John’s civil war with his barons in 1215 resulted in the Magna Carta.
This Great Charter started our journey of limiting the power of government, due process and individual rights culminating in our Constitution’s Bill of Rights and 14th Amendment (i.e. citizenship, equal protection.) The Mayflower Compact, so named after the ship the Pilgrims chartered to take them from their religious exile in Leiden, Holland, to the New World, was written by Church Elder William Brewster, binding all signers in the “Civic Body Politic” for “just and equal laws.”
Self government did not protect the half that died during their first cold winter, but self determination and help from Squanto of the Pawtuxet tribe did. He taught William Bradford, the governor, and colonists how to grow crops and brokered an alliance between them and Chief Massasoit of the nearby Wampanoags. Massasoit’s tribe provided food to the Pilgrims in exchange for assistance with defense against the feared Narragansett tribe.
In 1621, the first of many American Thanksgivings between the Pilgrims and Wampanoags was held. In 1863, during the dark days of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln made Thanksgiving an official federal holiday, asking God to “commend to His tender care all sufferers … and to heal the wounds of the nation.” Canada (1879) and Liberia (1883) are the only two other countries to celebrate Thanksgiving — a time to humbly appreciate the many blessings in our lives.
Thanks to the Magna Carta, the Mayflower Compact and the U.S. Constitution, the rule of law, self government and protection of our individual rights are the additional blessings we all celebrate together in our Magna Gratias (Great Thanks) Day.
Daniel B. Bruzzini
Webster Groves