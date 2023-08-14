My rescue dog, Bella, escaped from my yard this past Sunday evening. Frantically, I began driving around and around my neighborhood. When I came to Old Elm and West Glendale, I saw a Webster Groves police officer’s vehicle. The officer in the car rolled down her window and asked if she could help me. I explained the situation and that I was looking for my dog, Bella.
To my surprise, Officer Gentile said to me: “I know exactly where she is!” Turns out, a neighbor (who I don’t know), who lives a block or two from my street, had found Bella roaming the neighborhood, took her in and called the police about what to do. Officer Gentile then had me follow her to this neighbor’s home, and my Bella was there! My rescue dog was rescued twice by a good neighbor and Officer Gentile, and I’m so grateful! Thank you so much to these two very kind people!
Judy Krajcovic (& Bella)
Webster Groves