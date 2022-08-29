Many thanks to authors Walters, Olsen, Klein Streeter and Fletcher for their relevant, educated and insightful Mailbag letters this past issue (Aug. 19). The topics of “Big Lies,” “Repeating Falsehoods,” “Eugenics,” “Climate Crises,” and “Sane Environmental Policies” are all extremely important and thought-provoking.
I hope their sharing will cause all of us to think and act on our own responsibility to address these issues with those elected and to-be-elected to represent us this next November.
Carole Christopher Rulo
Kirkwood