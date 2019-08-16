As thousands of children in the area get set to say “hello” to another exciting year in the Kirkwood School District, a number of our district’s youngest students graduate preschool this week and say goodbye to the Kirkwood school they’ve called home since they were 2 years old. And, after 11 years of daily drop offs and pick ups at the Kirkwood Early Childhood Center, our youngest is off to kindergarten next week and our family is saying farewell to the Kirkwood Early Childhood Center for the last time.
While other schools in the district often get recognized for high achievement scores or have the ability to hoist a championship banner, rarely do those working in the district’s early childhood education programs receive the accolades and thanks they deserve.
So, to the wonderful teachers, administrators and staff of KECC: Thank you for the loving care and support you provide daily to the children entrusted to your care. Because of your energy, dedication and creativity our children are truly on the path to success. Please know that our community truly values your work and is very much aware that the strong foundation for success at the district’s elementary, middle and high schools was laid at KECC.
