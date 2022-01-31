The Kirkwood City Council, at its Jan. 6 meeting, voted 4-2 to deny a petition by a commercial developer to build a driveway easement from 141 Horseshoe Drive in the Sugar Creek Ranch subdivision to a homesite overlooking Sugar Creek Valley at 1334 W. Adams Ave.
The city council, by its decision, acknowledges the Landmark Commission’s designation of Sugar Creek Ranch as a Historic District. In its 70 year history there has never been a roadway from Sugar Creek Ranch to another home or neighborhood outside its self-contained community. The historic designation now will continue to be honored and preserved as the Landmark Commission and the Sugar Creek Ranch neighbors intended.
The council’s decision to deny the petition also confirms that members listen to their constituents. The council received over 50 opposition letters and heard from 18 speakers from Sugar Creek Ranch, Sugar Creek Valley and other Kirkwood neighborhoods who encouraged the council to vote “no.”
Thank you Kirkwood City Council for doing what is right, not only for Sugar Creek Ranch, but for the good of the city of Kirkwood’s future.
Vinnie Warner McMaster
Sugar Creek Ranch