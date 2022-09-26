I have never been one to subscribe to the retort: “Love it or leave it!” Often, if I’ve suggested a change or a different way to live or govern in our country, our state or our city (Webster Groves for me), people have shot that back at me. I’ll never apologize for working to make where I live more welcoming, more inclusive and more equitable for those who live here and those who would like to.
Issues such as affordable housing, gentrification, climate change, diversity, safety, streets for all, etc. are hard to address — the easy thing is to ignore and be satisfied with the status quo.
I’m extremely proud of the hard work of the three local organizations that I am active with that work toward the goals of leading us forward and being more inclusive: The North Webster Neighborhood Coalition, The Alliance for Interracial Dignity and Churches Together for Justice. There are many, many other organizations as well. If you are interested in showing up in the community by living your values, look around and plug in. All are welcome. There is work to be done.
Finally, I’d like to thank the others who I’ve gotten to know who are working hard to lead us to be better and move us toward becoming more inclusive and equitable: City Manager Marie Peoples and her staff, the city of Webster Groves employees, Mayor Laura Arnold and the city council, the members of Webster boards and commissions, the Webster Groves School District and Webster- Rock Hill Ministries. All have our best interests and welfare at heart.
Thank you to all who have vision of what we can be, but more importantly, thank you to all who are actually rolling up their sleeves and tackling the issues head on.
Clark Hotaling
Webster Groves