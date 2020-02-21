I’m proud of our state senator, Scott Sifton. Last week he joined senators from both parties in voting against SJR38, Republicans’ latest attempt to trample on the will of the people.
We voted for Clean Missouri in November 2018. 62% of us favored the amendment’s lobbying ethics reform and nonpartisan redistricting plan. We said we no longer want representatives to have safe districts where they choose who they represent. Since then, Republicans have been scurrying around for ways to undermine it.
I spent many hours gathering signatures to put Clean Missouri on the ballot. I take it personally that representatives chosen by gerrymandering are plotting to maintain their unfair grip on power. They’ll rearrange Clean Missouri’s provisions a bit, like lowering lobbyist gifts from $5 to zero hoping to fool people, and then present a brand new Dirty Missouri to the voters later this year.
Shame on them. Thank you, Sen. Sifton.
Maplewood