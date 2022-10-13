There are 100 more trees in Blackburn Park thanks to some members of Webster Groves Scout Troop 303.
Jamison Rich and Claude Thomas Schaefer are working on their Soil and Water Conservation Merit Badge and one of the possible requirements is to plant 100 trees, bushes and/or vines for a good purpose.
Aimee Rich, Jamison’s mother, worked with Yvonne Steingruby in the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department, who immediately thought of expanding the Nature Sanctuary at Blackburn Park. Another Boy Scout from another troop was doing a split rail fence Eagle Scout project there. A proposal was submitted to Forest ReLeaf for 100 trees and it was accepted.
In September, Jamison and Claude Thomas, along with three other Troop 303 Scouts — Everett Morrison, Evan Sheehan and Noah Chappeau — and adult volunteers planted the 100 trees in Blackburn Park. It took just over three hours to complete the project. Vincent Huening, a dedicated Blackburn Park volunteer, was also part of the effort.