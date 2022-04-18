I have been thinking a great deal about the recent Webster Groves School District Board of Education election. Although the final results were disappointing to me as perhaps to many of you, I want you to know something. We made great strides.
This election gave voice to many of your concerns about the school district. We asked questions about how our children were being taught and what they were learning. We sought the truth about grades and the curriculum. We requested transparency in finances, programs and policies. We asked “why” and “why not.” This election did not end in our favor, but it is far from over. I want to offer you encouragement and hope. Continue your involvement. Continue to stand firm for what you believe and for educational excellence. We can make our Webster Groves schools into a district we can be proud of again and mold our children into well-rounded, young adults with foundational skills to be future leaders. Stand up and stand firm.
Personally, I want to thank you for the many ways you supported me. I especially value the conversations we’ve had. Canvassing was a highlight. You told me your stories and your concerns. They are treasures to me, and I will not forget them or you.
You are the primary educators of your children. Exercise that right. I am with you. Our strength is working together. Our United States’ history and history of the world are full of examples of this. Carry on. Thank you.
Barb Strang
Webster Groves