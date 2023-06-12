Once again, we are gratefully surprised and honored for the support from our friends and neighbors. The grassy field on the west side of our building became a victim of this year’s “No Mow” April and before the end of May, the grass was beginning to hit the four foot mark and beginning to fall over on itself.
Not knowing when the grass cutting service would get around to us, we decided to look for a service to help. Of the two bids that we received, the cheapest came to $2,900, which is about 50% of our average, annual income. After mentioning our situation on one of the community’s Facebook pages (it may have sounded more like a complaint), within minutes we began receiving offers of help, followed by a day and time for volunteers to show up and cut and clean up the field and over-grown garden.
In addition to thanking the workers, thanks also goes to Freddie’s Market for the extra water and ice. Plans are being worked out so that we do not end up in a similar situation in the future.
On behalf of our members and friends, thank you!
Kenneth Rimmel, Secretary
Big Bend Railroad Club, Inc.