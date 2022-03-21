On behalf of the Pioneer Boosters, Inc. Board, I would like to thank the many people who have contributed to our organization during this school year. Whether you participated in the annual golf tournament, purchased concessions, donated money directly or volunteered your time and effort, you are greatly appreciated!
Because of your kindness, we were recently able to donate $75,000 to the Kirkwood High School Athletic Department! That entire amount will be used specifically to provide additional funds for ALL Kirkwood High School athletic programs. Go Pioneers!
Brian Roche, President, Pioneer Boosters, Inc. Kirkwood