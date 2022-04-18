I want to thank the voters in the Kirkwood School District for electing me to serve on the Kirkwood School Board. It is a tremendous honor, and I am humbled by your support and eager to get to work for all of our kids. I look forward to working with my fellow board members, parents, teachers and administrators, and community members as we move the district forward in excellence.
As I said throughout my campaign, I have seen how great schools make a great community, and we are lucky to live in a community such as Kirkwood. We must listen to one another, understand our differences and try to find common ground — that is the approach I will take on the board. At the end of the day, my priority will always be what is best for the children. Thank you for trusting me to do this.
Judy Moticka
Kirkwood