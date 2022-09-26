To our beloved community, thank you so much for springing into action when our dear mom and grandma walked off a few weeks ago, prompting a silver alert and a search party with 100-plus people who were out looking for her.
On that rainy Saturday night, no one cared what political party we were in or what we thought about all the hot topics that spark so much disagreement these days. All they knew was that someone was lost and needed to be found. There truly is more that unites us than divides.
We are so grateful to be in this community where so many people dropped what they were doing to help bring her home. Words cannot express our gratitude to the Rock Hill, Webster Groves, Glendale and surrounding police departments and first responders who came in to help with the search. Thank you for your compassion and support and help to bring her home. We are forever grateful.
The Clark and Limbaugh Families