This year’s Webster Arts Fair brought so many visitors to the fair who saw and purchased unique and delightful pieces by artists from around the country, enjoyed the many varied musical groups, and savored lots of good food and drink, including fabulous desserts.
There are many individuals and groups who make this fair possible. Thank you to the over 154 volunteers who contributed their time to make this fair a success by covering over 200 jobs/shifts, from planning to setup to take down and everything in between. We could not have held this fair without the many sponsors who graciously gave to funding the substantial costs of presenting this event, and we are grateful to them.
We thank the Webster-Kirkwood Times for their coverage of the fair and for creating the program booklet. And once again we are appreciative of Eden, which has cooperated with Webster Arts over so many years to host this fair on their beautiful campus.
Webster Arts is committed to “bringing art to life” and our organization looks forward to continuing to bring creative programs to the community through the many fun and interactive events planned for the months ahead. Thank you Webster Groves for your participation and support!
Patrick Murphy, President, Webster Arts
& Jenny Donaldson, Executive Director, Webster Arts