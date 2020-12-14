The 9th Santas on the Loose 5K Run is now complete, and like many other events in 2020, it adapted to the challenging times in which we live.
The participants were so appreciative of the ability to do a live, in-person, timed run. The runners were given Santas on the Loose face masks, we had staggered start times from the Webster Groves Public Library (only two runners at a time over the start line), and other COVID-19 safety protocols.
I am personally so appreciative of Tom Cooper and the entire staff of the Webster Groves Public Library, whose support of this event kept it from being canceled. It took over 44 volunteers to make the event happen, and the contributions of Katie Mackenzie, Valery Welch, Ree Hamlin, Mike Evans and Cathy Babis deserve special applause.
The chamber was able to support local businesses for the purchase of face masks, shirts and the services of Big River Running Race Management.
Lastly, the neighborhood of Webster Park was so hospitable to our runners with yard signs and cheering them on. The chamber was able to show off the wonderful Webster Groves community spirit with this run. Thank you one and all for supporting this holiday event.
Rebecca Now, Executive Director
Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce