As a news consumer who likes to get his information from a physical newspaper, I am so happy to see your company investing in a print product again.
In my younger days, I spent many happy hours visiting my grandparents in Glendale, going to the catholic church in Webster Groves on Sundays, visiting Webster Records where I bought Frank Sinatra CDs and going to the Katz store in Kirkwood. I took both my children to see their first Cardinals games at the old Busch Stadium while visiting Glendale. My mother, who attended Webster College, is buried in a cemetery in Crestwood.
Thank you for doing your part to keep a backbone of the community intact for towns I care about. Keep up the good work!
Tom Spigolon
Monroe, Georgia