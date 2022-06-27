The 2022 “Kirkwood Route 66 Festival: Cars and Guitars” rolled out on June 11 after a two-year hiatus. More than 400 people kicked off the festivities at the “Carbs and Guitars” breakfast sponsored by the Kirkwood Rotary Club and Kirkwood Fire Department to benefit their charities. Firehouse 1 was full of happy families who enjoyed not only a great pancake breakfast and the excitement of all the fire trucks, but also the joyful music of the band River Bound.
A party-like atmosphere prevailed from mid-afternoon until the last note of Retro Boogie closed the festivities at 11 p.m. Six exciting bands on two stages entertained, there was lots of dancing in the street and more than 120 vintage vehicles thrilled thousands of visitors who strolled freely down the closed off streets.
The symbol of the festival, a 10-foot-high guitar sculpture by Brian Watson, stood at the intersection of North Kirkwood Road and Jefferson Avenue. Festival attendees enjoyed Kirkwood restaurants and the festival fare offered by local service groups. The beer booth of the Glendale Kirkwood Kiwanis and Kirkwood Rotary Club, free water bottle and water from Kirkwood Water Company, blinking guitar pins and necklaces sold by the Arts Commission, giveaways from Kirkwood Electric, Cigar box guitar vendors, Route 66 Association memorabilia and more positively charged the festival atmosphere.
Thank you to all of the city of Kirkwood departments for their assistance with the festival — especially Kirkwood police for their logistics and public safety help. Many thanks to our major festival sponsors, Kirkwood Electric Company and Kirkwood Water and Sanitation Departments.
Also thank you to our other supporting sponsors: Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District, Kirkwood Walmart and the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber.
Thanks especially to everyone who attended and to all our volunteers and committee members who made the festival possible.
Arthur McDonnell and Donna Poe,
Co-Chairs, 2022 Kirkwood Route 66 Festival: Cars and Guitars Committee