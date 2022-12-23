Kirk Care, the food and utility assistance organization serving the Kirkwood area, hosted its annual Holiday Box Event the first weekend in December. It was a joy-filled event. This year, clients were invited to shop for their own food choices at our pop-up pantry at the Kirkwood Community of Christ Church, which generously donated the space for the event.
We also delivered close to 100 boxes. All the food shared throughout the weekend came from you, the Kirkwood Community, in the month of November! Food drives were held at Aberdeen Heights, Advanced Therapy Rehab, Agape Construction, St. Peter Catholic Church, Eliot Chapel, West Monroe Dental and the YMCA.
Then, there were the schools with a bit of competition — they knocked it out of the park! Kirkwood elementary schools, North Glendale and Keysor, held a competition with Bristol and Avery elementary schools in Webster Groves. Nipher and North middle schools battled it out in Kirkwood.
St. Peter Catholic School, Kirkwood Early Childhood Center, Kirkwood High, Tillman Elementary and Westchester Elementary in Kirkwood also held gigantic drives.
A grand total of 18,433 food items were collected!
Thank you to the students, teachers, school administrators and businesses for organizing these amazing food drives. Thank you to our volunteers who picked up this food, moved, sorted, shelved and boxed it. This event made the holidays brighter for close to 200 Kirkwood families and was only possible with the help of many. Thank you all!
Karen Gender
President, Kirk Care