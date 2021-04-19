To the kind and observant folks at Mackenzie Pointe Post Office:
I am so grateful for the unknown and kind person who saw my car keys this morning (March 19) on one of the writing counters, and the patrons and postal worker who let me know the keys had been found!
Someone was paying attention while I called AAA after searching for the keys on the parking lot. Everyone who was there put it together to tell me the keys were found. I am so thankful for this kindness on a day when I was very distracted. It is these acts of thoughtfulness and consideration for others that make me truly appreciate our community.
With gratitude,
Laura Wehrenberg
Webster Groves