I would like to thank the Webster-Kirkwood Times and its staff for the exceptional job that was done with respect to the Webster Groves School Board candidate profiles provided in your pre-election edition. It was extremely helpful and the information provided made my decision on who to vote for very clear.
Having worked for a statewide publication whose purpose was to educate our citizens on issues and candidates, I am aware what a daunting task it is to obtain information and to pin down candidates regarding their views on critical issues.
I so appreciate all of your hard work putting this in your paper to assist in making informed election choices. It is so important in this age of misinformation.
Susan Merrick
Shrewsbury