I recently mailed a letter, carelessly depositing it in an overflowing mailbox. It evidently fell out and was blown quite a ways away. A stranger found it in a nearby parking lot! He drove it to my house, using the return address on the envelope. He gave his name (Jack Yetter, I think?) to an individual who was painting at my house. Since I was not at home, I could not thank him. So, Jack (?), thank you for your consideration and for taking the time to return the envelope to me.
Jim Brown
Kirkwood