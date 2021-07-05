“Apparently the Pied Piper of Hell lives in Saint Louis … He wants to lead children (and immature adults) astray...” So begins (WKT, June 25 Mailbag) the bigoted rant of Jonathan Waite, the Pie-Eyed Piper of Crestwood. He slanders LGBT people, parroting a decades-old myth that LGBT people are trying to convince straight people to “become gay.”
Perhaps if he actually knew some LGBT people or made the effort to learn something about discrimination against LGBT people, he might feel differently. Doubtful.
So, thank you, you “weak, spineless people (his words)” of the WKT staff, for the article (WKT, June 18) about a documentary of St. Louis LGBT history. I don’t expect to see children line up, clamoring to be led astray. The “wrongdoing” that should not be “legitimized” is the imposition of Mr. Waite’s preferences on a community who do not share his views. And, if he has more such views: wait, Waite — don’t tell me.
Rich Heuermann
Webster Groves