The 2023 Kirkwood Route 66 Cars and Guitars Festival kicked off with more than 400 people attending the “Carbs and Guitars” breakfast sponsored by the Kirkwood Rotary Club and the Kirkwood Fire Department to benefit their charities. Families enjoyed a great pancake breakfast, the excitement of all the fire trucks, and the music of The Meramec Valley Girl and Friends band.
A party atmosphere began mid-afternoon and prevailed until Mother Nature’s rain drops ended the festival a few minutes early, but not before Arvell and Company thrilled the crowd with their lively music. The 10-foot guitar sculpture by Brian Watson — a symbol of the festival — stood tall at the intersection of Kirkwood and Jefferson, and was the backdrop for many photos.
More than 100 vintage vehicles displayed their beauty for all to see as nearly 10,000 visitors strolled freely down the closed streets. Six bands performed from two stages, entertaining the happy crowd.
Festival attendees also enjoyed Kirkwood restaurants and the festival foods offered by local service clubs in addition to the beer booth operated by Glendale-Kirkwood Kiwanis and the Kirkwood Rotary Club. Free water bottles from the Kirkwood Water Department were also available. There was also fun festival-themed merchandise available.
Thank you to all the city of Kirkwood departments for their assistance with the festival. Many thanks to our major sponsors — Kirkwood Electric, Kirkwood Water, Kirkwood Sanitation, Kirkwood Parks and Recreation — and to our many business sponsors and the Kirkwood Police Department for their logistics and safety help.
Thanks especially to everyone who attended and to all of our valuable volunteers and committee members who made the festival possible. Mark your calendars for next year’s festival on June 8, 2024!
Arthur McDonnell and Donna Poe
Co-Chairs, Kirkwood Route 66 Cars & Guitars Festival Committee