My husband and I bought our first house last year in Glendale and we were so excited about the charm of the area, including the local weekly newspaper! We were understandably sad when the Times was not in rotation, as we looked forward to reading it every week.
I decided to subscribe to the Post-Dispatch online to fill the void, but just canceled it because of how much negative “clickbait” there was. I am overjoyed about the Webster-Kirkwood Times coming back. We enjoy reading the articles and the authors are doing a great job without clickbait! Thank you for all you do!
Lauren & Bill Lawson
Glendale