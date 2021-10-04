Thank you, helpful young train fan.
I dropped my husband off at the train station and went to park the car. We were there to see the “Big Boy,” as were many other folks. When I returned, he was across the tracks and I stayed on the Summit side.
When “Big Boy” left, a very nice young, bearded man was helping my husband across the tracks and delivering him to me. My husband had overdressed and was feeling the heat.
Unfortunately, I neglected to get the young man’s name, but I am extremely grateful for his help and am thankful there are still kind, supportive young men who help others. Thank you for your kindness.
Ann Hirn
Town and Country