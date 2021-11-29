In this season of gratitude and Thanksgiving, I would like to recognize the people who serve on school boards throughout the United States. These civic-minded neighbors give freely of their time and their knowledge in the service of a free and appropriate public education.
In particular, I would like to acknowledge the members of the Kirkwood School District Board of Education — Jean Marie Andrews, Angie Bernardi, Mark Boyko, Darnel Frost, Chad Kavanaugh, Jennifer Pangborn and Nikole Shurn — for their tireless work to keep our school community safe.
For the past 20 months, they have helped the district navigate an unprecedented public health crisis. In the face of conflicting, frightening and unpredictable information, the board remained focused on the safety and well-being of our school community.
I would also like to commend them for their support and commitment to making Kirkwood schools more diverse, equitable and inclusive. Again, their focus is on the well-being of all of our students. So, thank you to the seven members of the Kirkwood School Board. Thank you for your strength, your time and your passion for public education.
Ann M. Frey
Kirkwood