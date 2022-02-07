KirkCare, the food pantry and utility assistance program that serves the Kirkwood School District area, has been directed by Larry Watson since November 2018. While Larry has now passed the gavel, his guidance and wisdom will continue to benefit KirkCare.
Larry has spent much of his leadership efforts addressing key logistical needs and expanding financial assets. From securing much needed transportation and energetically recruiting community volunteers to bolstering financial donations and increasing community outreach, Larry has ensured that the organization will continue to meet our community’s needs. During his tenure, Larry helped to increase both revenues and community outreach.
In the past five years, KirkCare has managed 7,800 food deliveries, provided $300,000 in fresh food vouchers and supported $225,000 in direct utility assistance to our neighbors in need. Under Larry’s leadership, KirkCare has also delivered provisions for the Kirkwood Horizons Summer School Program, as well as supplementary programs benefiting both the Kirkwood and Special School districts.
During the pandemic, Larry facilitated a partnership with the St. Louis Area Food Bank and three Kirkwood churches to sponsor four drive-through food depots that offered fresh, frozen and non-perishable foods to families.
Larry will continue to serve on the KirkCare board. He is a member of Concordia Lutheran, has served on the Kirkwood City Council Finance Committee, and is an active Rotary member.
On behalf of the KirkCare Board, its many volunteers and the Kirkwood community, we thank you, Larry Watson, for your outstanding leadership and dedication.
Karen Gender
KirkCare President