My letter is to publicly thank Missouri State Rep. Deb Lavender for her years of outstanding service to District 90. During those years she was readily available to constituents, and devoted time to supporting and acknowledging local organizations, educators and others who contribute to the well being of residents in District 90.
She made a point of knowing her district. This was reflected in the number of volunteers who worked on her recent campaign as she ran for the Missouri Senate — on just one Saturday over 200 volunteers lined streets holding “Lavender for Senate” placards.
To keep abreast of House activities, bills, votes, etc., her constituents could of course check out the state’s website at house.mo.gov. However, Lavender, always the educator, made it easier for us for six years by routinely emailing her newsletter that contained updates of House activities and other important news.
Her most recent newsletter included: “A study by Saint Louis University shows that St. Louis County’s mask mandates and restrictions have led to a 44% reduction in COVID cases compared to surrounding counties that aren’t taking these restrictions.”
As Lavender steps down, it will continue to be important for citizens to keep abreast of issues by visiting www.house.mo.gov and www.senate.mo.gov.
Nancy Cooksey
Kirkwood