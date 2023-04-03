The Kirkwood School District Foundation recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the Kirkwood High School College Kickstart Program. Foundation representatives surprised grant applicant Melinda Hall, a social worker at the high school, and her colleagues with the award during National School Social Work Week. The College Kickstarter program assists graduates who might need assistance with their first year in college. This donation was made possible by a gift from Mr. and Mrs. Rodger O. Riney, made in honor of retiring Kirkwood High School Principal Michael Havener. Pictured are (from left): Principal Michael Havener, social worker Melinda Hall, foundation board member Kate Meyers and foundation president Mary Loida.