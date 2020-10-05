What a thrill to see a familiar sight on my lawn yesterday — a red wrapper containing your newspaper. It restored a sense of normalcy after so many months of unrest! Thank you, thank you.
Mary Boyce
Warson Woods
Mr. Martin (“Please, Kirkwood, Get Out Of The Utility Business,” WKT Sept. 25, 2020), please add to your comparison of relative costs of sanitation services in Kirkwood and Webster, real property taxes and see how you feel about emulating Webster Groves. In Kirkwood, we pay for what we use. …
On Monday night, Sept. 28, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education was presented with a back to in-school learning proposal, and instead of voting it up or down, chose to delay any action on the plan. This was based on alleged insufficient time to review it, even though it was prese…
I almost had heart failure when I opened my front door and saw that glorious red newspaper cover on my lawn! So happy the Webster Kirkwood Times is back in print form ... or as we in Kirkwood like to call it, the Kirkwood-Webster Times! I feel like an old friend has come to visit. We missed …