This week it’s my turn to introduce myself to our faithful readers and advertisers. Many may recognize my name from movie reviews that have appeared in these pages for 24 years.
Randy and Jaime were eloquent in describing how a group of employees came to purchase the Times, along with their visions for the newspaper’s future. So, let me tell you a little bit about myself and my hopes for this publication. We have chosen to dive into a thankless job, a vocation where often we hear only from those wanting to point out our errors or omissions. But lately, much of that has changed.
Our wonderful readers and advertisers have made sure we know how important we are with their well-wishes and encouragement. Most begin:
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” or “The entire block of ... is dancing in the streets at your return.”
These words serve to soothe me back to sleep when I awaken, panicked, over whether I can hold up my end of the bargain I struck with my business partners and the communities we serve and care about.
I was born and raised in Affton and graduated from Lindbergh High School in 1983, and then from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a degree in business administration.
I’ve always loved athletics, having run track in high school and made the golf team by the skin of my teeth. I later raced bicycles in college for the Rockits Racing Team and still get together with friends for role playing and board games, including my best friend, Matt, who I met in seventh grade. (He’s a proud Webster Groves resident.)
My wife, Cheryl, is an educator in the Mehlville School District and has been teaching for 24 years. She is a beautiful, whip-smart, enthusiastic person who always takes the extra time for her students. She has absolutely made me the person I am today. We have three children: Paige, a junior in college; Colin, a freshman in college; and Ian, an eighth grader in Mehlville schools.
I began my career at the Times in 1996, when then-publisher Dwight Bitikofer decided to take a chance on a young man with only two years experience in the industry. Hired to work in the classified department and answer phones, I soon began writing movie reviews, too. Once I had mastered management of the classified department, other duties followed.
Over the decades I have come to see many of our classified customers as friends. I don’t see myself as selling an ad to someone — but in helping that person’s company grow and become more successful by helping to create a successful ad in our paper. An advertiser’s success is our success.
I see the Webster-Kirkwood Times as the mortar between the bricks of our communities. Journalism is changing, with opinions being swapped for facts and writers shaping stories rather than informing readers and allowing them to draw their own opinions. We want to do much better.
As a community newspaper, we are here to foster a better understanding of schools, municipalities and the citizens who may be your neighbors. We will report news — both good and bad — and appreciate the opportunity to continue this important community service.
Now it’s my turn to say: Thank you, thank you, thank you!