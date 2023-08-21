I hadn’t realized how difficult it was going to be to see rooms emptied by the movers and the last boxes marked “fragile” be carried to the rapidly filling SUVs and pickups our kids had parked along the street.
It was time for us to say one final goodbye, and as the kids hustled us out so that we could be at the new house before the movers arrived, they weren’t fooling me for a minute. I knew they didn’t want us to be the last ones out because it would be too difficult to deal with the echoes of years gone by that still filled every square foot of the house.
Before we left, I removed the door knocker my mom and stepdad had inscribed with our last name 47 years before, and walked to the bookshelves he had built for us, looking for the perfect place to leave the note I had written to the new owners.
It was important for me to leave a tribute to our home, to hope that the new family would understand that it was so much more than walls and carpet, windows and appliances, and that I was sending a prayer that they would fill it with just as many wonderful memories as we had.
I placed the envelope with the autumn trees printed on it and the matching handwritten note inside it on the middle shelf, where I hoped it would be seen the next morning when they moved in ...
First, thank you for your military service. We purchased this home with a VA loan the first time, too, and we’re very proud you will be owning it through your service. We owned the home since 1977, and it was the site of so many wonderful celebrations, holidays, graduations, new babies being carried in and college kids leaving through that same door so very quickly, it seems.
We came to the house with a 3-year-old and a 6-month-old, both boys, and added two girls to our family over the years. And now, there are nine grandchildren. The years have been incredibly good to us … as has this home.
We can probably explain nearly every ding, dent, project, and addition to you. And every tape mark on a door probably has a story, too, of school drawings and holiday decorations hung in the same places year after year.
The back yard has been a memory maker, from vegetable gardens to strawberry patches to pumpkins grown in the back corner by the fence and dandelions allowed to thrive for the millions of childhood wishes blown on their puffers.
There were galvanized swimming pools and badminton nets, soccer, baseball, basketball, and every other kind of game imaginable played there, barbecues and graduation celebrations, lightning bug catching contests and hide and seeks too many to count.
This house loved us as much as we loved it. We are so happy to know you will carry on its history with your own memories. And so happy to know there will be another family to take care of it and enjoy it.
The basement rooms were built by my stepfather, husband and our two sons many years ago, fashioned with love on weekends and the nights Harold could get away from work a little early.
The boys had a wonderful time bonding over the project and living independent lives there. At one point there was even a miniature golf course created there during a ridiculously hot summer. So many wonderful memories.
We did the bathroom tile project and the family room flooring and the kitchen cabinet painting ourselves over the years, as well as installing the family room mantel that had a sign above it that read, “Home Is Where Your Story Begins.” The built-in bookshelves and computer desk were my stepdad’s creation, and we miss them already.
Thank you so much for loving our home. God bless your family.