It’s so easy to be a good neighbor, but how many of us actually take time to do it? May these stories inspire us all to be better neighbors.
Earlier this year, I took a fall and fractured my pelvis in three places, which required an ambulance trip and hospital stay. I reside in a senior community and as I have no family in the St. Louis area, I contacted a neighbor couple asking if they could take care of my 11-year-old Golden retriever, Regan, who was left alone.
The couple, the Wichmans, immediately stepped up, retrieved my dog and some of her favorite toys, food, etc., and took her to their house. The Wichmans also offered to come pick me up from the hospital and get me home. They then suggested keeping Regan during the morning and evening hours to feed her and walk her, since I was obviously unable to do so.
The Wichmans continued to provide this wonderful, loved-filled and healthy experience for my dog, and I had the benefit of my dog’s healing nature during the day times. This couple has also been picking up my medication, going to the bank, mailing items for me, getting stamps and picking up food from the dining room for me.
At the time of my fall, another couple here, the Schultzes, immediately offered to bring my mail to my door, as the postal box is located across the street from my place.
As I have recently been able to return to driving, I have been able to resume the above responsibilities. It is with some sadness, however, as I am missing the wonderful morning and late afternoon conversations with the Wichmans, and Regan is missing their tender and loving care along with their evening patio sittings.
I will forever be grateful to the Wichmans and the many friends and neighbors here who provided me with encouragement and support during a very difficult time.
—Judi, Laclede Groves resident
I have a very kind neighbor, Ron, who brings my paper within inches of my front door every day — I would not be able to get it without his help. He has to climb 13 steps from the street to my front door. On snowy days in the winter, he even brings his shovel! What a gift for an elderly woman. It’s great to have good neighbors!
—Elizabeth, Webster Groves
P.S. Because this column went to press before Buzzing Love Day on Wednesday, June 29, I’ll share stories from Buzzing Love Day next month. Thank you to everyone who helped us spread love on our big day!
