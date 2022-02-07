I wanted to express my appreciation for Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch pointing out the wrongful actions of the new city manger. The mayor pointed out the city manager’s attack on city employees, all the while stoking the budget for the manager’s department and friends for hire.
Council members David Franklin and Karen Alexander should be ashamed of themselves for blaming previously successful administrations for the current council’s fiscal downfalls.
Kudos, Madam Mayor!
Jay Franklin
Webster Groves