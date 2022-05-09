I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the community for your enthusiastic support during my grand opening on Earth Day weekend.
The Refill Effect began as a way to offer to the community what I had been seeking: sustainable household products and refills. Over the past three years it has pivoted and grown into a profit-for-purpose, brick-and-mortar business now able to open its doors to the community and offer sustainable products, as well as educational experiences and events. That was always the dream, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my customers, community, friends and family.
My family has called Kirkwood home for nearly a decade, so I already knew it was a great place to live, but now I also know it is a great place to be part of the small business community! I’m grateful to be here. Thank you for supporting your local, small businesses. Thank you for being part of The Refill Effect.
Sarah Kim
The Refill Effect
Kirkwood