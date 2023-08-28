Another exciting year of the Rock Hill Public Library’s Summer Reading Club has come to an end. We are thrilled to report that 113 children and teens joined our summer reading challenge, and over half completed this year’s challenge.
More than 50 attended our Summer Reading Club kickoff event on May 20, and 60 partied with entertainer Babaloo at the wrap up program on Aug. 2. We truly couldn’t have done it without the support of our sponsors! By supporting the Summer Reading Club, our sponsors encourage Rock Hill children to develop a lasting love of reading and motivate them to keep up their hard-earned literacy skills throughout summer break.
On behalf of the Rock Hill Public Library, we thank the Webster Groves Aquatic Center, The Magic House, Laurie’s Shoes, Oberweis, Alpine Shop, The Hub Bicycle Company, The St. Louis Cardinals, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services for their commitment to reading and the well-being of our children and our community.
With Gratitude,
Erin Phelps
Rock Hill Public Library,
Director