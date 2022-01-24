Thank You from Miracle on Summit! Thank you to everyone who came to see our holiday lights and Christmas Eve candlelight walk on Summit and Elbart avenues, and for donating to Operation Food Search. Together, we raised $12,089 in donations, which includes the estimated monetary value of the 2,723 pounds of food collected! That is enough support to allow Operation Food Search to give three nutritious meals for one day to 8,171 people! We truly appreciate the generosity of the community in helping shed light on food insecurity in our area.
If you missed us, we will be back next year with more lights and holiday events on Summit Avenue, and will again raise support for Operation Food Search! Check out our Instagram page “Miracle on Summit” for more information and to connect with various food drive volunteer events throughout the year. Thanks again and Happy New Year!
Jack McGowan,
Webster Groves,
Founder of Miracle on Summit