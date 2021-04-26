Thank you, Kirkwood School District voters, for your overwhelming support of the Prop R bond initiative on April 6, 2021! We are excited for the 67.6% victory, which allows the issuance of low-interest bonds to accomplish $61 million in capital improvements without a tax increase.
The Kirkwood School District may now proceed with constructing new classrooms, installing secure entrances, improving safety and accessibility, updating plumbing and heating infrastructure, and creating cafeteria, library and gymnasium spaces. All schools in the district will be improved, and local children will benefit for generations to come.
Our campaign’s success would not have been possible without the excellent informational efforts of the school district and the deep commitment of the large and diverse team of volunteers who spread the word about the importance of Prop R.
It was a widespread, multi-generational endeavor that demonstrated just how significant the passage of Prop R was to all members of the community. The voters confirmed that Prop R is right for both district students and the strength of the municipalities within the district, and we could not be more grateful. Thank you for choosing to invest in our community and for continuing the Kirkwood School District tradition of excellence.
Stephanie Schmidt, Chair and Art McDonnell, Treasurer, Citizens for Kirkwood Schools, Yes for Prop R Campaign Committee