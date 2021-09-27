Dear Webster-Kirkwood Times,
I write to thank you and the Kirkwood Police Department. On Sept. 6, the Times published an article and photo, “Dancing in The Street.” The article described how my family was one of the first black families in our Kirkwood neighborhood. It also explained that my wish for my 90th birthday was to dance in the street on Big Bend Road. On Aug. 28, you captured that wish.
As many know, Big Bend (in Kirkwood) is a busy street. The street has evolved since my family moved into our home in 1952. At that time, the police department would have never done something like that for a Black family.
This year on Aug. 28, two police officers came to my home. The officers cleared traffic so I could bust a move in the street for my 90th birthday. One officer even said, “I would dance with you, but I might get in trouble because I am working.”
In light of the current state of our country, I now have hope to know there are “good” policemen out there.
I am grateful to the Kirkwood Police Department and the Webster-Kirkwood Times for taking the time to help make my wish come true. Thank you!
Loretta Stevenson
Kirkwood