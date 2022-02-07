In the 1957-58 school year, I was a student at St. Louis University studying for a bachelor’s degree. I selected a seminar course taught by Dr. Kurt Von Schusschnigg having to do with current events in Europe and issues brewing in the Soviet satellite countries. He invited essays and I responded with one titled: “A Psychoanalysis of the Russian Sphinx.”
He liked it and called me aside after class to talk about it a bit. I felt quite honored by the singular attention and it spurred me to go on to law school and become a lawyer, a career I have enjoyed and happily retired from after 68 years of practice.
So thank you Ron Krieger for your story about a hero and a remarkable citizen of our Kirkwood community.
Bernard A. Reinert
Kirkwood