Thank you for the privilege to serve as your state representative these past six years. I have loved the opportunity to represent you in Jefferson City. As you know, for all six years, I have been passionate about expanding Medicaid and am thankful to you; this district passed Medicaid expansion by 70% in August of 2020.
I will be watching to see that expansion does happen as we finally have the chance to offer healthcare to our friends and neighbors.
The opportunity to represent you has taught me so much about our beautiful state of Missouri, and I have met extraordinary people along the way. I concluded my service to you on Jan. 6, 2021, when State Rep. Barbara Phifer was sworn in. Until we meet again, I wish you a happy and much healthier New Year.
Deb Lavender
Kirkwood