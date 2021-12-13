Thank You, Webster Groves!
My heartfelt thanks goes out to Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch and the entire city council for its 7-0 vote rejecting the enormous Douglass Hill proposed development.
Our elected officials heard our cries and honored our clear majority opposition to the project. I even thank one councilwoman who lectured us before begrudgingly voting against the development. She told us that full-page ads and matching yard signs don’t represent the true character of Webster. Perhaps she’s new in town. Fierce citizen involvement in serious city matters has been part of our town’s reputation for decades. We care … a lot.
Finally, I truly thank Richard Mazzarella for getting the word out to many of us regarding the proposed development. As time was of the essence, Richard used his own funds to advertise our opposition in the Times. He spent countless hours gathering signatures, distributing yard signs and leading a very large group of residents who otherwise might not have known how to effectively voice our opposition to Douglass Hill. Richard took a lot of slurs to his good character in person and online for his leadership. That’s a shame. But he’s a nice guy who decided to fight the good fight and ignore the insults. I’m grateful he did.
Thanks to all the Webster residents who got involved to guide our elected officials in their final decision to reject a project that did not fit our town.
Webster Groves … a great place to live.
Rhonda Carsten
Webster Groves