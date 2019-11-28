Ricki Lee, a peppy beagle mix and a canine ambassador for the Humane Society of Missouri, thanks Bristol Elementary School fifth graders Rachel Muldrow (left) and Cece Wasson for their efforts to help the dogs and cats. The two students marketed and operated a lemonade stand as a school project and, on their own, raised $300. They then worked with local business Zoey’s Attic, which agreed to match the funds raised. The girls used half of the money to purchase needed supplies for the animals and contributed the remainder of the money to the Humane Society.
