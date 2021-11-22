Webster Groves has been blessed for the last 104 years to have Acme Printing in its midst. As a graphic designer, I worked with them for years — nearly 40 — and was never, ever disappointed. Every job I gave them was done quickly, beautifully and reasonably.
But the very best part of working with the Raths was that I wasn’t treated just as a client, but as a friend. It was a joy to work with them all — Joe, Judy, Dan, Harlan and Mrs. Rath. I will be sorry to see them close shop, but happy that they can take a break from rolling the presses! Thank you, Acme Printing.
Debra Mack Larson
Kirkwood