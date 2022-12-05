Shrewsbury police can now charge individuals who are caught testing car doors and trunks to see if they are unlocked.
The measure was passed during Shrewsbury’s Board of Aldermen meeting on Nov. 22, with Board Member Elisa Reeves casting the only dissenting vote. Reeves said she takes issue with the infractions associated with the bill, which carries up to a $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail if a judge invokes the maximum penalty.
Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas, who requested the board consider the measure after the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County passed similar legislation, said the law will give her department another tool to curb vehicle break-ins and thefts — a rampant problem in Shrewsbury and throughout the region.
Vargas said without the bill, her department couldn’t charge individuals with criminal activity not considered a crime in Shrewsbury.