Higher education faculty say many college and university students experienced disruptive “learning loss” during the pandemic, and its aftermath lingers.
Additionally, education industry representatives indicate that loss kept expanding because it was fairly straightforward to resume learning after the pandemic shutdown, but was very hard to accelerate it.
Recognizing the struggles students were having in the academic landscape during the pandemic, many colleges and universities moved to being “test optional” for requiring college and career readiness test results from the SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) and ACT (American College Testing).
When an institution designates itself as “test optional,” a student’s SAT or ACT results are only considered if the student submits those test scores during the application process.
The SAT was launched in 1926, and the ACT test was introduced in 1959. So, what’s happened to these two time-honored traditions since the immediate post-pandemic period?
Presently, Webster University is still a test-optional institution. At the time of application, students may decide whether they wish for ACT or SAT scores to be considered for admission. For students submitting test scores as part of their application file, Webster University will accept self-reported test scores.
Freshman applicants can list test scores on their Common Application, and these test scores will meet the requirement for admission. All freshman admitted, and who ultimately enroll at Webster University, must submit official test scores prior to the start of their first term. Official test scores will be required prior to the start of the term for reporting purposes. Scores listed on an official high school transcript are considered official.
Truman State University is remaining test optional through fall 2023, too.
Washington University adopted a test-optional policy for applicants through 2024. If applicants select to submit scores, standardized SAT and ACT tests are accepted, according to the university’s website.
At Saint Louis University, ACT and SAT scores also are still optional. Applicants may submit test scores as part of their application, but “students who don’t will not be disadvantaged in any way,” SLU’s website promises.
University of Missouri campuses also extended the “Test-Optional Admissions” pilot program for students applying to enter through 2024.
Southeast Missouri State University is a test-optional school as well. No essay is required either, according to the university’s website.
Harris-Stowe State University is test-optional, too. The university’s website indicates applicants can submit either the ACT or SAT score for additional scholarship consideration, and that “superscoring is the process by which colleges consider your highest section scores across all the dates you took the SAT or ACT.”
Lindenwood University also is a test-optional institution. Lindenwood’s website states the policy allows officials “to consider strengths other than standardized test scores.”
Admission decisions at Fontbonne University are based on applicants’ grades in high school. Fontbonne’s online literature asserts that ACT/SAT scores are not required for admission or scholarships, however TOEFL [Test of English as a Foreign Language] Exam scores may be required for international applicants.
St. Louis Community College-Forest Park requires for admission the completion of an untimed computerized placement test, high school GPA and other measures to determine the course work that would be best for each accepted student.
An up-to-date transcript showing courses completed in the home school or Christian high school curriculum, and listing grades for those courses, is required for Missouri Baptist University admission. While an ACT/SAT composite score is not a requirement for admission to Missouri Baptist, admission staffers there indicate that it does help with course placement.
At Southern Illinois University, the admissions process states that university officials know “the best indicator of college success is how hard you worked in high school, not how well you scored on a test. That’s why we no longer require submission of SAT or ACT scores for students with a high school GPA of 2.75 or above.”